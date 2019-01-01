Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Two injury crashes near each other on I-96 in Marne

Posted 3:53 PM, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, January 1, 2019

MARNE, Mich.  — Two separate crashes on I-96 in the Marne area of Wright Township  prompted some lane closures on the freeway late Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said at 4:30 p.m. that one eastbound lane remained closed as a result of the first crash. But both westbound lanes had reopened, related to the second crash.

The first accident occurred around 3:14 p.m. with police responding to a possible wrong-way crash on eastbound I-96, west of 16th Avenue. Ottawa County Central Dispatch told FOX 17 one eastbound lane was  shut down as police checked on a report of a possible pin-in. One vehicle was confirmed to be upside down. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but a medical chopper on standby was waved off.

There was no confirmation on injuries from dispatchers, who sent responders to a second accident moments later, around 3:33 p.m. That crash on westbound I-96 was underneath the 16th Avenue overpass, not far from the first crash.

Injuries also were reported in the second accident, which Michigan State Police responded to.

