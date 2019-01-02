Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

16-year-old girl missing out of Lansing

Posted 12:32 AM, January 2, 2019

LANSING, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager missing out of the Lansing area.

The Lansing Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Brianna Marie Hunter.  They say her family recently reported her missing.

Police say Hunter is about 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds. They say she may currently be in Eaton Rapids, Charlotte or Detroit.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

