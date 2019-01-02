9 departments battle fire at Greenville business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- An investigation is underway after a West Michigan business caught fire overnight.

The fire started around 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at Main Farms LLC, 5601 Vining Road in Greenville, according to fire investigators.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, multiple fire departments are still on scene chasing hot spots. As many as nine different fire departments have been called in to help battle the blaze.

We're told the building was home to machinery, causing damage to several tractors and trucks but no one was injured.

This is a developing story.