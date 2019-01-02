Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Another blood pressure medication recalled over carcinogen concerns

Posted 10:49 AM, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, January 2, 2019

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Another blood pressure medication has been recalled over concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens.

The medication is manufactured by Aurobino Pharma USA, Inc. The recall is voluntary.

It affects 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP.

If you take the drug, contact your doctor.

You can check out all the latest drug recalls here.

Six blood pressure medications have been recalled since November.

All have been found to have trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and are manufactured by different companies.

