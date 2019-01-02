Area gyms fill up with New Year committments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The most popular New Year's Resolution is "getting in shape", but it can also be one of the toughest to stick to all year.

Local gyms are packed, once again, as many are making it this year's resolution. Many gyms are offering discounts and other incentives to get people in the door.“

This week and especially next week January 7th we’ll see an up tick. An it’s great, it’s great to see a variety of people coming in and trying to better themselves through physical exercise and activity,” says Charlie Williams, the senior health and wellness director at the YMCA in downtown Grand Rapids.

Experts say the key to making your fitness resolution last is to find something you like dong. Facilities like the YMCA offer a lot of variety with weight training, basketball, swimming, running and aerobics. Crossfit is a good option for those who need accountability with group workouts. Yoga is a great way to get rid of stress and can challenge you physically.

“If you find you get really stressed out or get really anxious or worried a lot of us deal with that. Or if you get angry and mad real easily. Yoga can transform the way you handle difficult things whatever that is in your life,” says Mary Ochsner, a yoga instructor at 'Yoga Fever'.

Be sure to pay attention to the contracts that some gyms make you sign. Many times, the FOX 17 Problem Solvers get complaints regarding gym memberships late in the year. You can always check ahead of time with the Better Business Bureau of Grand Rapids.