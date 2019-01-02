Bayou in Ottawa County affected by small oil spill

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich– Several agencies are working together in Ottawa County following an oil spill on Tuesday.

According to a release, a spill was reported in a remote section of some private property near 10th and Taylor in Georgetown Township. Officials say the spill came from an external pipe that was servicing a remote oil well.

Officials estimate around 10 barrels of oil spilled, and say some of that impacted a nearby bayou.

Officials say power was shut off to the well and an absorbent boom was placed around the spill to keep it from spreading. At this time, no other waterways have been affected.

There is no public health risk associated with the incident, according to the release.

The situation is being handled by Ottawa County Emergency Management, along with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP-EMHSD), and the Georgetown Township Fire Department. An environmental contractor is also assisting.

Anyone with further concerns may contact the Ottawa County Emergency Management Director at 616-638-7760.