Brave the elements in the Michigan Adventure Race

Winter is here, which means most Michiganders are hibernating indoors waiting for the cold weather to end. But more than 350 local adventurers are headed outside to play at the Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition on January 19.

The event is the largest winter adventure race in the country, returning once again to Camp Roger in Rockford. Two or three-person teams well come together running through the woods to hidden checkpoints on a map, collecting items and points within the time limit.

The race will also feature Amazing Race-like challenges, as well as a snowshoe challenge.

Register and get complete details at miadventurerace.com