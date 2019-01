Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you like to eat a cookie and not feel guilty about it? Clara Cookies are packed with protein and pay-it-forward with every cookie purchased.

Todd and Leigh Ann went to one of their baking sessions at Camp Rodger to see how the cookies are made, and the story behind how Clara Cookies got started.

Funds from every cookie sold go to Team Orphans.

To find out where Clara Cookies are sold, or to place an online order, visit claracookies.com.