× Dog dies in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a home that claimed the life of a family’s dog.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11000 block of 60th Street in Geneva Township of Van Buren County.

Investigators say the homeowner came home to find the smoke alarms going off and heavy smoke in the basement near a wood-burning stove.

Water had to be shuttled in to help put out the blaze.

No one else was injured.