Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Dog dies in Van Buren County house fire

Posted 6:21 AM, January 2, 2019, by

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a home that claimed the life of a family’s dog.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11000 block of 60th Street in Geneva Township of Van Buren County.

Investigators say the homeowner came home to find the smoke alarms going off and heavy smoke in the basement near a wood-burning stove.

Water had to be shuttled in to help put out the blaze.

No one else was injured.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s