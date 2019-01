Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cornerstone head coach Kim Elders improved to 51-5 all-time against Concordia as his Golden Eagles beat the Cardinals 85-79 Wednesday night.

CU's Sam Vander Sluis scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. The Holland Christian alum because the school's all-time leading rebound last week during the teams trip to Florida.

Cornerstone will be off until next Wednesday when it plays at UM-Dearborn at 7:30 p.m.