‘Erratic intruder’ shot dead by homeowner in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich — An alleged intruder is dead after being shot inside an Ionia County home Tuesday night.

Police say it happened in the 4000 block of East Musgrove Hwy in Sebewa Township.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday night regarding a man that had broken into a residential home. Police say the intruder startled the homeowner inside, talking about how someone was chasing and trying to kill him. At this point, the owner was armed with a firearm.

The homeowner reportedly stepped outside with the intruder, but found no evidence that he was in any real danger. Police say once the pair were back inside the home, the man started acting erratically and assaulted the owner.

Police say the homeowner then fired his weapon, killing the intruder. The deceased has been identified as Justin Eddy, 40, of Lansing. Police say they do not believe Eddy had any connection to the homeowners. They are unclear on why he chose that particular residence to enter.

The homeowner was not arrested, but the case is being reviewed by the prosecutors office.

Police say drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the case.