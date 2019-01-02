Ferris State, Grand Valley State set for only scheduled meeting in basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Ferris State-Grand Valley State rivalry gets just one scheduled meeting in basketball this season and that comes Thursday night at the GVSU Fieldhouse.

"I have no idea why that is the case" Ferris State head coach Andy Bronkema sais. "It's not right. I'd love to play them 3 or 4 times, they are a great program and its a great rivalry, the crowds are the biggest, the stakes are the highest and the games go down to the wire, overtime games and buzzer beaters and it is just fun so to only get to play them once is not very good."

The Bulldogs have won five games in a row and come into the contest 10-5 overall, 2-2 in the GLIAC.

GVSU is 3-1 in conference and 9-3 overall. Both teams boast offenses that have scored a lot of points this season.

"I think it is just the competitive nature of both teams GVSU guard Hunter Hale said. "It's a good rivalry, it is a tradition so everybody is coming out there playing their hardest trying to put on for their cities and get the win."

The women are schedule to tip at 6 p.m. and the men are scheduled to follow.