Inmate dies in the Montcalm Co. Jail

STANTON, Mich. — An inmate has died while serving time in jail in Montcalm County.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Lynae Bills, 34 of Big Rapids, was being held on two counts of contempt of court and for not having an operator license.

Deputies say Bills was found unresponsive on Sunday and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

An autopsy revealed she had an undiagnosed perforated ulcer. The final report with the Medical Examiner is pending.

Sheriff Michael Williams has ordered an external review of the the incident.