Legendary wrestling announcer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund has died

WWE on Wednesday announced the passing of legendary announcer Gene Okerlund.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76,” WWE said in a tweet.

“Mean Gene,” as he was named by fellow Minnesotan Jesse “The Body” Ventura, was first an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association.

In 1984, he made the move to WWE, according to a post on their website, where “he became as recognizable as the Superstars he asked the tough questions to, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and, perhaps Okerlund’s greatest guest, Hulk Hogan.”

Hogan tweeted, “Mean Gene I love you my brother HH.”  Other tributes came in as well. See those, below.

It’s not yet known how Okerlund died, but he reportedly had two kidney transplants in the past.

