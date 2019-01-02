Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Little boy thanks Grand Rapids Police with drawing

ADA, Mich. — 7-year-old Isaac Cummings knows the importance of saying ‘thank you,’  which is why he decided to write a letter to Grand Rapids Police, complete with an illustration.

The letter reads:

“Dear (GRPD), Thank you for saving our world and for keeping us safe. I hope you are doing well. We are thinking and praying for you and I hope you can fight the bad guys.”

His mom forgot to send the letter in time for the holidays, but it made it to GRPD just in time,  after the department announced 2018 had the lowest homicide rate in four years.

“It’s about teaching our kids the respect for the law, and the law enforcement, and the hard work they do every day,” said Issac’s mother, Lindsay Cummings.

“Because, they’re police. They help out with important things,” said Issac.

Grand Rapids Police responded to Isaac’s drawing, saying they are watching over him to keep him safe.

