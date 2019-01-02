Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. 2019 means a new governor takes control in Michigan. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in as the state's 49th governor on Tuesday, also becoming the second woman to lead the state.

Across the aisle from her were former governors Rick Snyder, Jennifer Granholm, and James Blanchard, along with former Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, who made his own run for governor in the Republican Primary.

Also in attendance was Garlin Gilchrist, the first African-American to serve as Michigan's Lieutenant Governor.

2. There are still a few more days left to enjoy winter break at one West Michigan museum. The Portage Air Museum will be hosting different themed-days now through Friday.

There will be special activities each day for the family like crafts, games, special guests and different demonstrations. Today's theme: a winter carnival planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a chance for kids to learn about the power of energy and physics.

For more information and admission prices search Portage Air Zoo on Facebook.

3. They are the ones who lead us to that goal if getting back to shape in the new year. Today is National Personal Trainer Awareness Day!

Whether you're clueless about how to begin your fitness journey, or you just need to be held accountable, a personal trainer can help you reach your health goals.

Also studies shown you have much better chance of sticking to your exercise and weight loss routines if you have one. This is their busiest time of the year, so if you're really serious about that resolution to get fit, talk to a personal trainer today.

4. There's a video of a Michigan kayaker who rode over Tahquamenon Falls in the U.P.

Hopefully he didn't get hurt, but it must have been an adrenaline rush!

5. Some brave souls in Wisconsin started the new year by putting on a bathing suit and running into icy cold waters. They're Polar Bear Plungers, and it's an annual tradition that all started because a kid lost a bet.

The kid who founded the plunge still runs the operation today. The event has been going on for 33 years with thousands of swimmers participating over the years.