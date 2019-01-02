New events at Soaring Eagle Resorts for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who’s hungry? Try new flavors in the New Year with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s Tex-Mex family night package! Sundays through Thursdays in the month of January, you can get a room starting at $164 dollars a night! You’ll get an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, wet beef burrito or chicken quesadilla meals, and a family brownie dessert. For full details or to book your stay, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Is someone in your family celebrating a birthday? Gizi wants to make your birthday special with a wide variety of birthday add-on packages! These add-ons include items like a birthday t-shirt, balloon arrangement, a Gizi card, and so much more! Packages start at $19 dollars. To add a birthday package to your stay, call 989-817-4825.

Comedian Bill Engvall is back in West Michigan on January 18! Engvall appeared in a Showtime special, A Pair of Joker's with Rosie O'Donnell, followed by hosting A&E's Evening at the Improv and appearances on both The Tonight Show and the Late Show with David Letterman. Then in 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for 'Best Male Stand-up Comedian.' Alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White, Bill Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour concert films. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets to Three Doors Down are now on sale. They'll be in Mt. Pleasant on February 1! This American Rock band from Mississippi formed in 1996. They rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite," which placed in the top three on the Billboard 100 chart. Worldwide they've sold more than 20 million albums.

The Soaring Eagle Snocross National is coming back February 1 & 2. It's the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing. There will be plenty of big-air jumps, lots of action and world class athletes to cheer on.

If you’re a big fan of billiards, the WPBA Masters are coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. The Women’s Professional Billiard Association is a body of women’s professional billiards in the United States, and one of the longest-running women’s professional sports organizations in the world. Don’t miss the excitement of the top women’s players in the world battle it out for the Soaring Eagle Masters championship title. Sessions are happening February 28 through March 3.

Comedian Dane Cook is taking the stage on March 8. He's known for his unique brand of "guy next door" attitude," has been on several tours, and has worked with well-known comedy guys including George Carlin and Steve Martin. He also lent his voice to the character "Dusty" in Disney's animated film "Planes, Fire, and Rescue." Tickets start at $72.

Tickets are available for all these events at etix.com.

School cancelled due to bad weather? If the roads are clear, head up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and treat the kids to a day at the waterpark for only $12 dollars a person. Kids 3 and under can get in for free. Make sure to call and see if this offer is available before traveling. To get your snow passes, call 989-917-4801.