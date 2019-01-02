Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police: Victim found dead in house fire had been shot

Posted 1:41 PM, January 2, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police have identified the man found dead in a house fire on New Year’s Day.

Howard Leon Gillette, 58, was found dead at his home in the 250 block of Graves Avenue after a fire broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Gillette’s body was found inside the home at about 1:00 a.m.

Police say that Gillette died from apparent gunshot wounds.  They also say they found evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-791-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

