Spring Lake hoping to raise $30k for art display

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- A crowdfunding campaign is underway to bring the first public art display to one West Michigan village.

The village of Spring Lake has until mid-February to raise $30,000 to build a mural along Lakeside Trail.

It would be the village`s first public art park, which will be located on the back of businesses downtown as a way to promote community engagement, according to a report by MLive.

The idea would be to allow local artists to submit mural ideas.

If supporters can raise the money, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match the $30,000 for the project, which would hopefully bring more people to area businesses.

Two years ago, the village raised enough money to install a playground at Whistle Stop Playground in Spring Lake raising more than $50,000 that was matched by the state.

As of now, nearly $1,000 has been raised for the art project, with hopes this mural will be the first, but not the last.

There is also a plan to renovate one vacant building and raze and rebuild two others on the downtown strip is moving forward.

If you would like to donate, click here.