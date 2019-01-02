Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Stabbing victim walks into Kalamazoo Co. business; suspect arrested

Posted 3:48 AM, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53AM, January 2, 2019

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A suspect is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man who ended up walking into an area business, asking for help.

Deputies in Kalamazoo County say this all happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, in the 5700 block of Gull Road in Comstock Township.

The victim, were told, walked into a restaurant about a block away, asking for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators brought in K9's to search the area, finding him in the nearby woods.

No names have been released just yet.

As for a motive, that is still not clear but we do expect the suspect in this case to be charged in court as early as Wednesday.

