Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Sturgis hospital birthing center nurses say goodbye in a special way

Posted 5:12 PM, January 2, 2019, by

Sturgis nurses released balloons at ceremony - 1/2/19

STURGIS, Mich. – After a restructuring caused the closure of Sturgis Hospital’s Birthing Center, more than a dozen nurses gathered today to say goodbye in a special way.

Nurses put together a balloon launch to come together one last time and commemorate the day. They have spent the last month helping their patients transition to other local hospitals.

Birthing Center nurses say they are sad about the impact this will have on the community. They spoke out with her worry that people in the community at large are not going to have their local birthing center to rely on anymore.

The hospital’s Oncology Center is also closing. Those nurses say they will stay in the operation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s