Sturgis hospital birthing center nurses say goodbye in a special way

STURGIS, Mich. – After a restructuring caused the closure of Sturgis Hospital’s Birthing Center, more than a dozen nurses gathered today to say goodbye in a special way.

Nurses put together a balloon launch to come together one last time and commemorate the day. They have spent the last month helping their patients transition to other local hospitals.

Birthing Center nurses say they are sad about the impact this will have on the community. They spoke out with her worry that people in the community at large are not going to have their local birthing center to rely on anymore.

The hospital’s Oncology Center is also closing. Those nurses say they will stay in the operation.