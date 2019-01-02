× Suspect charged with murder in woman’s mutilation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man accused of mutilating the body of a deceased Kalamazoo County woman is now charged in her murder and was arraigned in Kent County court Friday.

Jared Chance, 29, was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge, in the death of Ashley Young. He was previously charged with mutilation of a dead body and concealing a person’s death.

The body of Ashley Young was found on Sunday December 2 in a home in the 900 block of Franklin SE in Grand Rapids. Chance was arrested shortly thereafter on the mutilation charge. Chance’s parents have also been charged with perjury and accessory after the fact in the case.

Young had been reported missing a couple days before her body was found. It took officials almost a week to positively identify the body as that of Young.

The new charge means Chance could face life in prison if convicted of Young’s murder.

We’ll have more details when they become available.