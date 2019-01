Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Trine outscored Hope 47-27 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters Wednesday night in a 73-61 win.

The Thunder wom for the 3rd straight time at the Devos Fieldhouse.

At 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA, Hope will play at Kalamazoo Saturday at 3 p.m..