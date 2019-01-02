Two people taken to hospitals after head-on crash in Cass Co.

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says icy road conditions caused a man from Stevensville to lose control of his car Wednesday, resulting in a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 5:28 p.m., on M-60 near Calvin Center, in Penn Township.

Sheriff Richard Behnke says Miguel Guerrero’s vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Rebecca Jo Jellison of Cassopolis.

“When deputies arrived on-scene, both parties were still trapped in their vehicles,” says Sheriff Behnke. “Penn Township Fire Department extricated Guerrero and Jellison from their vehicles.”

Guerrero, who is 67 and from Stevensville, was taken by ambulance to LakeLand Hopsital in Niles after being evaluated on-scene by paramedics. Police say Jellison was driven by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police say they do not suspect alchohol was a factor.

Deputies were assisted on the sene by Penn Township Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance and Pride Care Ambulance.