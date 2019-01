GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many people’s first day back from holiday vacation.

The advisory covers Mecosta, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa County on Wednesday, January 2 through 10:00 p.m. One to three inches of snow is possible in the advisory area. Other areas may see some snow showers too.

For more details and the local interactive radar, click here and download the FOX 17 Weather App.