2 suspects in Berrien Co. armed robbery behind bars

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two of the four suspects allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a Berrien County Meijer turned themselves in Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened Dec. 19 at the Meijer located at 5019 Red Arrow Hwy.

Police say three adults and a teen entered the store and began taking electronic devices before they were approached by employees. At that point, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun before running away.

Investigators determined the handgun displayed in the incident was a CO2 airsoft pistol.

On Wednesday, the alleged gunman and a woman involved in the incident turned themselves in. Investigators have requested a warrant for a third male suspect and a juvenile male has been petitioned to probate court.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects involve is asked to contact the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269-429-2444 or Michigan/Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.