GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Davneport's men's basketball team scored 46 second half points to blow open a 5-point game at the break in an 82-60 win over Lake Superior State on Thursday.

Panthers guard Avery Hudson led the way with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Davenport (3-2, 10-2) will play at Ferris State on Saturday at 3 p.m..