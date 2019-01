Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calling all moms! Start off the new year with high intensity workouts from Fit4Mom Grand Rapids and it's free!

It's being hosted at Mayfair Church located at 1736 Lyon Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Classes are scheduled January 3 at 7:30 p.m. and January 7 at 5:30 a.m.

