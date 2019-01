Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Cassidy Boensch scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Grand Valley State women's basketball team to a 76-61 win over rival Ferris State on Thursday.

Alxis Bush and Riley Blair each scored 15 points for the Bulldogs.

GVSU (5-0, 12-1) will travel to Lake Superior State on Saturday, Ferris will host Davenport.