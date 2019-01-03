Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Former musher brings excitement of sled dog racing to West Michigan

Posted 9:06 AM, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, January 3, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. -- Dan Anderson is bringing the excitement of sled dog races to Michigan audiences.  He's also giving people the opportunity to interact with the dogs.

Last Saturday, Anderson was in Wyoming talking to the crowd of people who came out to see them.

"My father in law is one of the co-founders of the Iditarod," Anderson said.  So, we know all of the history of sled dog racing. I mean we've been in this sport for 50 years."

He's a former competitive musher who now takes his team of dogs across the state for demonstrations.

"Anything's possible," he said.  "Find out what you want to do with your life and do it."

 

