Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Kalamazoo fire damages 2 vehicles, 2 garages

Posted 11:20 PM, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22PM, January 3, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  —  The Fire Marshal in Kalamazoo is investigating what sparked a garage fire Thursday afternoon in the Edison Neighborhood.

It broke out 1:43 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarence Street, near Jackson Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the unattached garage, behind a residence. “Fire-suppression efforts were started and the fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. Officers were on scene for just over an hour conducting firefighting operations.”

No one was injured. But two vehicles and another garage sustained exposure damage, according to DPS.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the KDPS at 269-337-8994, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or report online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s