Kalamazoo fire damages 2 vehicles, 2 garages

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Fire Marshal in Kalamazoo is investigating what sparked a garage fire Thursday afternoon in the Edison Neighborhood.

It broke out 1:43 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarence Street, near Jackson Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the unattached garage, behind a residence. “Fire-suppression efforts were started and the fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. Officers were on scene for just over an hour conducting firefighting operations.”

No one was injured. But two vehicles and another garage sustained exposure damage, according to DPS.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the KDPS at 269-337-8994, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or report online.