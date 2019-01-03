Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Get a sneak peak at the love & care stuffed into every Xander Bunny

Posted 12:37 PM, January 3, 2019, by

Nestled out on rolling land in Caledonia is a beautiful farm that has acres and acres of lavender. While the growing season is over, there's still some hustle and bustle at Lavender Life Farm.

Owners Vickie and Vic use the lavender in a very special way to help at-risk kids know they are loved and not alone, all thanks to Xander Bunny.

Watch the video above to get a tour of the farm, and discover how Xander Bunny became a passion project to help children everywhere.

Just a reminder for every Xander Bunny purchased, a Xander Bunny will be donated to a child in foster care.

To learn more visit lavender-life.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s