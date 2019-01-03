Get a sneak peak at the love & care stuffed into every Xander Bunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nestled out on rolling land in Caledonia is a beautiful farm that has acres and acres of lavender. While the growing season is over, there's still some hustle and bustle at Lavender Life Farm.

Owners Vickie and Vic use the lavender in a very special way to help at-risk kids know they are loved and not alone, all thanks to Xander Bunny.

Watch the video above to get a tour of the farm, and discover how Xander Bunny became a passion project to help children everywhere.

Just a reminder for every Xander Bunny purchased, a Xander Bunny will be donated to a child in foster care.

To learn more visit lavender-life.com.