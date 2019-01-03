Helping people recover from brain injuries at Mary Free Bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Mary Free Bed treats over 600 patients a year who many times suffer extensive trauma and face a long road to recovery.

The Brain Injury Program also treats patients who have endured many traumatic injuries. Staffers say it's their mission and team effort to make sure their patients reach their goals and work with limitations they may now have. Mary Free Bed works with those to cope with their physical disability, mental and emotional reactions, pain management, home access and helping them learn to drive again.

One of those patients was Lori, of Stanton. She suffered several injuries after her car was struck by a semi-truck. According to Mary Free Bed, she suffered a traumatic brain injury and broke 27 bones in her body.

After being hospitalized Lori spent 7 weeks at Mary Free Bed. Staff members said not only made a great recovery, but her friendly demeanor earned her the coveted title as one of the Mayor's of Mary Free Bed.

Lori shared her story on FOX 17 Morning News on Thursday. She utilized the Home and Community Services Program, which allows patients to utilize home services and therapy while their in recovery for a brain or spinal injury. Once patients are healthy enough to drive, they can go through Driver's Rehabilitation. By working with occupational therapists, patients are evaluated and a driver's training plan will be created.

