Johnny Agar competing in Disney Marathon, surprised with message live on Sports Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Johnny Agar is a Rockford hometown hero, whose story has gone national. He's an athlete with Cerebral Palsy and in a few weeks, he's adding another accomplishment to his list, which includes an Under Armor campaign.

The best part is that Scott Van Pelt, one of Johnny's idols and friends, broke the news that he'd be competing in the Disney Marathon by surprising him on Sports Center.

Johnny's dad pushes him in the races they run together. Strollers aren't typically allowed in the marathon, but Johnny's mother, Becki says Disney gave them the okay to compete.

Johnny's parents asked Van Pelt to break the news to Johnny and surprise him and his reaction was priceless.

“It was tough, because he’s big on social media. He has many thousands of followers more than I do, and just trying to keep him from knowing what was going on was difficult,” said Johnny's dad, Jeff Agar.

Johnny will walk the last mile of the Disney Marathon in just a few weeks.

Disney holds a special place in the Agar family's heart. Johnny took his first two steps because his parents "bribed" him at 3-years-old, promising a trip to see Mickey Mouse if he took just one step with each foot. Johnny did it, and hasn't let anything stop him since.

He's ready to hit the ground hard training until then.

“I hope when I’m walking, kids will see you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it,” said Johnny. "For me that’s more than sports, I love being an athlete, but that’s taking it to another level."