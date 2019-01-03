× Man arraigned in connection to Kzoo Co. stabbing

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was arraigned on several charges Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man in Kalamazoo County.

The stabbing happened around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Gull Road, east of Sprinkle Road.

Authorities say the victim walked to a nearby restaurant after the stabbing to ask for help. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the stabbing weren’t immediately available.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Chad Vandusen was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting and obstructing an officer.