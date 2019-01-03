Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. When is 100 a great number in bowling? When it's your age!

Marie Dennie of West Michigan tossed some pins around last week for her big triple digit birthday. She actually does this every week and has been bowling for 30 years.

She makes a trip to West Gate Bowl every Wednesday to compete with her league. Her son Jerry is also there supporting her.

The two continue to make memories on the lanes and this year, Marie's 100th birthday celebration made it a true family affair.

Marie says her secret to longevity is God, coffee, chicken and fish.

2. The Stanley Cup is coming to East Lansing. Awarded each year to the champion of the National Hockey League, Lord Stanley's Cup is the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise.

The iconic trophy will be on display on the Munn Ice Arena Concourse prior to the Michigan State hockey game versus Ohio State on Friday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Fans will be able to take photos with the cup. Tickets to the game start at only $10.

3. It's a new year, and a new look for the Holland Farmers Market. This weekend, they're hosting their first ever Winter Market.

It's being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday inside the Holland Civic Center off West 8th Street.

The market will feature more than 25 vendors throughout the season. They'll happen on the first and third Saturdays from now through April.

Stay up to date on the latest news from the market by heading to their website, or following them on social media.

4. From fruit, to fruit cake, today is the national day to toss it out.

Some people take it as an opportunity to toss the loaf of fruit and chopped nuts right in the trash. Others take Fruitcake Toss Day even more literally and actually hurl their fruitcake as far as they can.

In places like Manitou Springs, Colorado, some of those fruitcakes can fly. The Great Fruitcake toss has been an annual event in the small town for more than 22 years.

5. Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially kicked off, and there's a new cookie in town: Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The Girl Scouts say the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

The other gluten free offering is Toffee-Tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.

They join returning classics such as Thin Mints, s'mores, and Samoas.