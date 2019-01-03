Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

National Mentor Month; Be a positive role model for students

Posted 10:49 AM, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, January 3, 2019

Positive role models are key in a child's life, and everyone has what it takes to make a positive impact. January is National Mentor Month, but being a mentor goes beyond one month of the year.

Janine Conway, the Northview Public School's Mentor Program Director, explains how mentors can change a child's life for the better.

Northview Public Schools as one of West Michigan's longest standing mentor programs. The program started 15 years ago to provide middle and high school students another positive influence during their adolescent years.

More than 150 adults mentor students in grades 6-12, focusing on their emotional and social well being as well as their studies. Conway says the mentor program at Northview Public Schools isn’t a tutoring or academic program, bu an opportunity for students to connect with an adult about their future endeavors outside of the classroom.

To learn more about becoming a mentor for a student in need, visit nvps.net.

