KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing armed robbery charges for allegedly robbing a West Michigan business.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 500 block of Park Street in Kalamazoo.

We’re told the suspect, only identified as a 39-year-old Kalamazoo-area man, implied he had a weapon, but there wasn’t one seen in the robbery.

Police tracked him down less than a mile away and arrested him at a home in the 600 block of Ada Street.