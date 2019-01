GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Rescue crews are working to try to free a construction worker from a downtown elevator.

The incident is underway at a construction site on the side of City Hall at 300 Monroe NW. The elevator is an outdoor elevator that is stuck.

Grand Rapids Fire officials tell FOX 17 that no one appears to be injured. They are expecting to be able to lower the worker in a harness.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.