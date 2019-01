Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans of animals that slither or have scales, the Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo is coming to Kalamazoo on Saturday!

Attendees can get up close, and possibly take home, some of those exotic animals. There will be 6500 square feet of reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals of all sizes, as well as the pet supplies to take care of them.

The event will be held at the Kalamazoo Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission costs $5.

For more information, visit kalamazooreptileexpo.com.