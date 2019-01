Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- It's not often you hear about a farmer's market during the middle of winter.

The Holland Farmers Market is hosting its first-ever Indoor Market starting Saturday, January 5 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The market will be held at the Holland Civic Center from now through April on the first and third Saturdays of every month at the same time.