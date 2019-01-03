Suspect sought in vehicle arson in Calhoun Co.

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the suspect who lit a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of a Calhoun County business.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle fire around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 23000 block of M-60 in Clarendon Township, west of Homer.

Authorities say someone entered one of the vehicles in the parking lot and lit it on fire before fleeing east on M-60 towards Homer. Investigators believe the person was driving a vehicle similar to an older model Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.