Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Toddler’s first haircut

Posted 7:58 AM, January 3, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The first haircut is a big deal for nearly every toddler. We got some helpful tips to make their first cut  go more smoothly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s