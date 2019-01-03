Woman critically injured in shooting at Grand Haven home

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon and left a woman in critical condition.

It happened in the 1600 block of Slayton Avenue. That’s east of S. Beechstreet and north of Waverly Avenue.

DPS Director Jeff Hawke says in a social-media post an investigation is underway, and there is no threat to the public.

It happened around 5:43 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers responded to a the shooting at a “private residence” and found a 37-year-old Grand Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers on-scene provided First Aid, and then the woman was taken to Hackley Hospital by North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics.

There was no indication how the shooting happened, or who else may’ve been involved.