Your ice cubes are likely filled with bacteria, researchers say

Posted 6:24 AM, January 3, 2019

You might want to take a second look at the ice swimming in your drink.

Experts are warning of the frozen bacteria living in the ice you use, according to a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

Bacteria and viruses such as E-coli and salmonella can live in freezing temperatures, meaning they are alive in your ice cubes.

The good news is  by using purified water, cleaning your hands, or using ice scoops when serving, and regularly cleaning your freezer, you can stop the bacteria from spreading.

 

