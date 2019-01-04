Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

2019 begins quiet on the road construction front

Posted 9:11 AM, January 4, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The winter months are the quiet time for road construction, when closures are usually related to maintenance that cannot be delayed until warmer weather. With one notable exception, that’s the state of West Michigan’s roads at the moment.

The exception to the winter rule is the continued closure to through traffic of Cottonwood Drive in Jenison between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road. The project could not be completed before the weather got too cold to lay down a final layer of asphalt and complete work on sidewalks and driveways.

Work will resume in the spring. Drivers who use Cottonwood must remember much lower speed limits.

Other quick projects:

Diamond Avenue closed south of Michigan Street

 

  • 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 4

 

Leonard Street between Monroe Avenue and Plainfield Avenue

 

  • Lane closure in both directions
  • Begin 8:30 a.m. Monday, January 7
  • End 4 p.m. January 9

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s