2019 begins quiet on the road construction front

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The winter months are the quiet time for road construction, when closures are usually related to maintenance that cannot be delayed until warmer weather. With one notable exception, that’s the state of West Michigan’s roads at the moment.

The exception to the winter rule is the continued closure to through traffic of Cottonwood Drive in Jenison between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road. The project could not be completed before the weather got too cold to lay down a final layer of asphalt and complete work on sidewalks and driveways.

Work will resume in the spring. Drivers who use Cottonwood must remember much lower speed limits.

Other quick projects:

Diamond Avenue closed south of Michigan Street

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

Leonard Street between Monroe Avenue and Plainfield Avenue