GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 49th Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show is taking place this weekend.
It's located at DeVos Place located at 303 Monroe Avenue N.W. in Grand Rapids.
The show is running:
- Friday, January 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, January 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fashion shows are scheduled Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
According to their website, couples can take advantage of special discounts and information to further help their wedding planning. Plus, over $10,000 of door prizes will be given away.
42.969536 -85.673159