Allendale girls change culture, snap losing streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Allendale senior girls basketball players Taylor Adams and Jolie Groenevenld played on the varsity as sophomoresin 2016-2017 when the team won its season opener and then lost the final 20 games of the season. They were juniors last season when the teams went 0-21.

"At first in summer it was going to be tough for me to even get on the court" Adams said.

It wasn't just losing 41 straight games, it was the lack of a family atmosphere.

"After having really hard talks with my mom and all the team girls and every single one of the little girls" Adams added. "I was taught not to be a quitter so I decided to come back."

Head coach Joel Brose took over before last season.

"I came to practice the first day" Brose said. "They kind of looked at me like you are just another coach telling us things are going to be different and we don't really believe you."

But this seasons Falcons believe, they are 3-0 and say it all started back after last season ended.

"We ended up winning a lot in the summer" Adams said. "Which made a lot of people start playing basketball."

"We just kept working harder this off season" Groeneveld added. "This year we started winning, working more as a team I guess so we were missing team work before so that really helped."

They were just hoping to win a game when this season began, but now they have set their sights a little higher.

"This year I think our goal was pretty much to shock the everyone" Adams said. "Everyone else thinks that we're their night off so once we start playing them they are going to regret saying that."

"They've had a tough two years" Brose added. "So you think a team would come out and be nervous and they are not, they havea little bit of an edge a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, they are not intimidated by anybody."

Even with the great start, the team remains hungry.

"We're going for like 20 and oh this year" Adams said.

Allendale will plays at Zeeland West on Friday night.