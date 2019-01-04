Allendale girls continue unbelievable start with win over Zeeland West

ZEELAND, Mich -- Despite two tough seasons over the past two years, the Allendale girls basketball team has responded. The Falcons are now 4-0 on the new season after defeating Zeeland West 35-28 on Friday night.
