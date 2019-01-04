Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Attorney: Insanity plea to be dropped in Dalton trial

Jason Dalton appears in court on April 13, 2017.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The defense attorney for accused murderer Jason Dalton will not make an insanity plea.

Eusebio Solis said Friday he is planning to withdraw a motion filed in June 2016 to use the insanity defense.

Dalton is accused of killing six people and injuring two others in a shooting spree while picking up rides for Uber on Feb. 20, 2016.

The trial has been delayed several times while Dalton’s attorney tried to suppress some statements he made to police. Michigan’s appeals court has agreed some can’t be used.

The jury selection process began Wednesday, and the trial is slated to start Jan. 8. Dalton is facing six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and several felony firearms charges.

